Cártama basketball initiative to support victims of 'Dana' floods

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 07:57

Cártama town hall held a special presentation last week to announce the winners the raffle for a Copa del Rey basketball shirt and ball that was donated to the town by the Fundación Unicaja Baloncesto to raise funds for those affected by the 'Dana' storms at the end of October.

The event took place on Friday at the municipal sports complex and was attended by the coordinator of the Cártama basketball club, Antonio Orejuela, and José María Moncayo, representative of the municipal basketball school.

However, the shirt was unclaimed, so the sports department of the town hall announced that it will be given to the municipal basketball club to be re-raffled among its supporters.