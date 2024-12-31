Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Presentation of the shirt and ball donated by Unicaja. SUR
Cártama basketball initiative to support victims of &#039;Dana&#039; floods
Community spirit

Cártama basketball initiative to support victims of 'Dana' floods

The municipal club received a donation of a Copa del Rey shirt and a ball from the Fundación Unicaja Baloncesto to be raffled to raise funds for those affected by the storms

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 31 December 2024, 07:57

Cártama town hall held a special presentation last week to announce the winners the raffle for a Copa del Rey basketball shirt and ball that was donated to the town by the Fundación Unicaja Baloncesto to raise funds for those affected by the 'Dana' storms at the end of October.

The event took place on Friday at the municipal sports complex and was attended by the coordinator of the Cártama basketball club, Antonio Orejuela, and José María Moncayo, representative of the municipal basketball school.

However, the shirt was unclaimed, so the sports department of the town hall announced that it will be given to the municipal basketball club to be re-raffled among its supporters.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man who removed his mother's body from cemetery in Spain 'just wanted to check that she really was dead'
  2. 2 Almost all tickets snapped up for Marbella FC's big cup tie against Atlético Madrid
  3. 3 King Charles III awards tourist board director Elizabeth Keegan with BEM in Spain
  4. 4 King Charles III awards British Benevolent Fund Spain treasurer Charlie Wilson with MBE
  5. 5 Fuengirola bids farewell to 2024 with huge New Year's Eve party and lots of freebies
  6. 6 Countdown to 2030 World Cup: Malaga CF's city stadium upgrade reaches critical juncture
  7. 7 Future of two key Malaga CF players still up in the air as winter transfer window approaches
  8. 8 Cártama basketball initiative to support victims of 'Dana' floods

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cártama basketball initiative to support victims of 'Dana' floods