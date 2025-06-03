Cártama awards contract for construction of new day centre for elderly

The mayor and representatives of the construction company at the site of the new centre.

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 12:56

Cártama town hall has announced that the new specialised day care centre (UED) for the elderly is closer to becoming reality after it awarded the contract for its construction earlier this week. Located in the Nueva Aljaima neighbourhood, this new centre will provide users with specific care aimed at improving their quality of life, as well as offering support to their families.

The project was announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo during a meeting with representatives of the company that will build the new facility, Prodesur Construcción y Proyectos S.L.

"This is a very necessary and demanded infrastructure that will allow us to give the correct care and treatment to its users, while also allowing their families to have a break from looking after them," Gallardo said.

The project has a budget of 1,798,060 euros (taxes included), which will be part-financed by central government and the regional authority through the European Next Generation funds (1,250,000 euros), while the local council will cover the remainder.

The future centre will be located in Calle Los Remedios, on the site of the previous day centre, which offered 30 places. This will be demolished to construct a larger facility with a total built area of 784.42 square metres and with places for 40 people.

The centre will include a social room, a dining area, a rehabilitation room, a gym, an occupational therapy room, outdoor spaces and garden areas.

The mayor explained that the new centre will offer services such as physiotherapy, cognitive stimulation workshops, occupational therapy and simple accompaniment, among other things.