Cártama man arrested after threatening neighbours with a shotgun The Guardia Civil confiscated the weapon, which was loaded with three rounds of ammunition and ready to shoot

A man was arrested in Cártama by the Guardia Civil on Saturday night after threatening his neighbours with a shotgun. Several people in the rural location called the emergency services to say that a man had a gun and was threatening to use it. The reason for the situation is not yet known, but there are unconfirmed reports that a row had broken out over excessive noise.

Guardia Civil officers from Cártama, Coín and Alhaurín el Grande rushed to the scene and detained the man, who was carrying a shotgun loaded with three rounds of ammunition. They later found more ammunition nearby.

It was unusual for so many Guardia Civil to be in the Guadalhorce Valley area on a Saturday night, but reinforcements had been sent in preparation for the regional elections, which were due to take place the following day. In fact, the Asociación Unificada de la Guardia Civil (AUGC) has recently been complaining about shortages in rural areas of Malaga province.

Last week the AUGC said the situation is serious, and it criticised government claims that 34 extra Guardia Civil were to be assigned to Malaga Airport as reinforcements this summer, because the number on duty is already 38 short.

The union also complained that only 20 recently qualified officers had been assigned to the province for work experience this summer, considerably lower than last year when there were 92.