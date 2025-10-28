Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cártama

Cártama allotment initiative to 'promote healthy lifestyle habits'

The town hall has opened the application period for 40 plots of land for urban allotments as part of a plan to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of local residents

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 15:33

Cártama town hall has opened the application period to participate in the draw for 40 plots of land for urban allotments, which are located in Cártama Pueblo. Councillor for agriculture Alicia Aranda explained the aim of the initiative is to “value organic agriculture and cultivation and promote the consumption of natural and seasonal products”.

“The project is part of the local government's commitment to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the residents and promote their well-being and values such as healthy lifestyle habits and respect for the environment,” she said.

Applications can be submitted until November 14 at the town hall, the municipal offices in Estación de Cártama or on www.cartama.sedelectronica.es/info.0

Of the plots, 14 will be awarded to pensioners, retirees and people over 65 years of age, 13 plots for people between 18 and 35 years of age and another 13 plots among adults over 36 years of age not included in the first group.

Those who are awarded a plot must provide a 50-euro deposit and confirmation issued by a doctor that certifies that they can carry out agricultural tasks.

