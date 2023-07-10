Caminito del Rey suspended gorge walkway forced to close due to weather warning for 40C temperatures The famous tourist attraction in Malaga province will be closed on Tuesday, 11 July, due to the Aemet weather 'risk' alert covering the local area

It was nicknamed the 'Walkway of Death' by intrepid rock climbers for decades, until the Malaga provincial authority refurbished the route a few years ago.

Malaga province’s famous Caminito del Rey tourist attraction will remain closed on Tuesday, 11 July, due to the high temperatures that are forecast in the local area this week.

This was reported on the attraction’s Twitter account, which specified that the "Caminito del Rey will be closed tomorrow, 11 July, because of an amber alert due to heat."

Caminito del Rey permanecerá cerrado mañana día 11 de julio por alerta naranja por calor! Sentimos las molestias ! pic.twitter.com/KEZIhUr1Hq — Caminito del Rey (@CaminitoDelRey_) July 10, 2023

Spain’s state weather agency (Aemet) has activated several weather alerts for high temperatures in Malaga province this week, warning of up to 41C in the Antequera and Ronda regions on Tuesday (amber alert) and yellow, for maximum temperatures of 36C, in the Costa Sol and Guadalhorce areas - where locally it could exceed 40C in the valley - and the Axarquía.

The Caminito del Rey is a popular day out for tourist located in the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes natural area, in the Malaga province municipalities of Álora, Ardales and Antequera. It is a walkway built on the side of the gorge running a length of some three kilometres and with a width of just one metre. One of the best-known parts of the route site is the cantilever section, a suspended walkway some 105 metres above the river that has carved its way through the rock. It also features a suspension bridge to cross from one side of the El Chorro gorge to the other.

Visitors who have pre-booked their tickets for the attraction on the affected date will be able transfer them to an alternative date, free of charge, or request a refund.