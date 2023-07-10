Amber warnings for extreme high temperatures in the province extended to Costa del Sol and Malaga city

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The heat is bearing down mercilessly in Malaga. The province is already preparing to face the dreaded hottest week of the year, according to the forecasts from Spain's state weather agency (Aemet).

In the coming hours, the beach and the swimming pool are going to become the best ways to try and keep cool to combat the extreme heat forecast for this Monday and Tuesday, when an amber warning weather alert (significant risk) has been activated for high temperatures in inland areas of the province (Antequera and Ronda).

However, from Wednesday, the amber warning will be extended to Malaga city, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce valley for temperatures above 41 degrees. Therefore, on the 12th July , the entire province will be under amber warning except for the Axarquia, where the warning will remain at yellow level, with maximum temperatures of 38 degrees.

According to the Aemet forecast, Wednesday could even exceed 42 degrees locally in the Guadalhorce valley. The alert for this area, as well as for Antequera, Ronda and Axarquia, will be activated from 1pm to 9pm, according to the Aemet website.

However, it won't be much better when the sun goes down. The phenomenon of tropical nights, already a constant throughout the summer on the coast, will also extend inland, with minimum temperatures of 25 degrees throughout the province in the early hours of the morning, which may occasionally be exceeded on some nights in coastal areas.