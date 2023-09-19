El Caminito del Rey gorge walk tickets go on sale tomorrow for winter season until March 2024

Alba Tenza Álora Compartir Copiar enlace

Tomorrow, Wednesday 20 September, nature and adventure lovers in Malaga province and further afield will have an opportunity to start planning their visit to the iconic El Caminito del Rey, as tickets will go on sale for the winter period between 7 November 2023 and 31 March 2024. This iconic path, which winds through the majestic Desfiladero de los Gaitanes Natural Park, in the municipalities of Álora, Ardales and Antequera, is known for its impressive suspended walkway and its scenic beauty.

From November, visitors will be able to enjoy this natural site from Tuesday to Sunday, with opening hours from 8am to 5pm, except on public holidays such as Christmas, Semana Blanca, Easter Week and Mondays 26 February and 25 March 2024.

Visitor tickets for the winter period at one of the most popular tourist attractions in Malaga province can be purchased online from 9am on Wednesday, 20 September, with prices from just 10 euros Karl Smallman

One of the novelties for this season is that tickets will be available to both individual members of the public and tourist agencies, allowing the planning of guided tours that allow for a more enriching experience. Ticket prices remain unchanged at 10 euros for general admission and 18 euros for guided tours.

Weather station

The Caminito del Rey has been working hard to improve the safety of its visitors and staff. In fact, it recently announced the installation of a weather station that will provide crucial data to Spain's state weather agency (Aemet). This will ensure a more accurate forecast and contribute to the collection of meteorological data in the province.

Transport

Visitors wishing to explore El Caminito del Rey have convenient transport options, as the site can be reached via the Cercanías local train service from the María Zambrano and Málaga Centro railway stations. In addition, El Caminito del Rey has a visitor reception centre in the municipality of Ardales, which has a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles, at a cost of two euros per day, and it is advisable to arrive at least one hour in advance.

To facilitate access to the path from the car park, shuttle bus services are offered (managed independently of the Caminito del Rey) which operate return journeys. Tickets for these buses can be purchased either in advance when buying tickets or on site in person, paying in cash. The bus service operates from 7.40am to 8pm, with an estimated journey time of 15-20 minutes to the stop near El Kiosko restaurant.

El Caminito del Rey, managed by the joint venture Sando Salzillo Servicios Integrales and Mundo Management, has become a tourist must-see in the province after its reopening to the public in March 2015. Its three-kilometre route and its suspended walkway, which rises 105 metres above the gorge floor, attracts nature lovers and adventurers from all over the world. The reconstruction of this trail, once considered the most dangerous pathway in the world, has transformed the area and made it a safe and exciting destination for all visitors.