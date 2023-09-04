Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga&#039;s famous Caminito del Rey suspended walkway above a gorge to get its own official Aemet weather station
Tourism

Malaga's famous Caminito del Rey suspended walkway above a gorge to get its own official Aemet weather station

It will help ensure greater safety for visitors and workers as one the province's major tourist hotspots is especially vulnerable during storms and heavy rainfall

Alba Tenza

Malaga

Monday, 4 September 2023, 19:04

One of Malaga province's most popular tourist attractions, the Caminito del Rey, is about to get its own official Aemet (state meteorology agency) weather station.

The tourist hotspot is vulnerable to landslides, especially during storms and torrential rains, prompting the installation of the site's own accurate measure of local conditions. Malaga's provincial authority (Diputación) said the weather station will enable meteorologists to have access to more accurate data on the weather in the area.

"This will help us to guarantee the safety of visitors and workers," said Marcelino Méndez-Trelles, the director of El Caminito del Rey. Until now, the data supplied was supplied by the weather station in Coín, as it is the closest to the tourist attraction. But the new project provides Aemet an opportunity to obtain weather data from other areas such as Ardales, Carratraca and Álora.

Addressing risks

The Diputación has been working on the creation of an integrated health and safety management System to navigate geological, forest fire, biotic, natural and climatic risks, said Cristóbal Ortega. "We will be able to have reliable, accurate and truthful data from El Caminito del Rey, not from a weather station 50 or 60 kilometres away," he said.

