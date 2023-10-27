El Caminito del Rey gorge walk is recognised as first cardio-protected hiking trail in Spain

Health
Alba Tenza
Ardales
Friday, 27 October 2023, 17:11
Malaga province's famous El Caminito del Rey gorge walk has become the first trail in Spain to be recognised as a cardio-protected hike with the installation of automatic defibrillators.
There are sufficient installed on the popular tourist attraction to allow at least 75% of the potential walkers or staff to access them in under three minutes.
