A section of El Camino del Rey suspended walkway. Karl Smallman
El Caminito del Rey gorge walk is recognised as first cardio-protected hiking trail in Spain
There are sufficient automatic defibrillators installed on the famous Malaga province tourist attraction to allow at least 75% of the potential walkers or staff to access them in under three minutes

Alba Tenza

Ardales

Friday, 27 October 2023, 17:11

Malaga province's famous El Caminito del Rey gorge walk has become the first trail in Spain to be recognised as a cardio-protected hike with the installation of automatic defibrillators.

The inauguration of the seven plaques for the defribrillators.
The inauguration of the seven plaques for the defribrillators. SUR

There are sufficient installed on the popular tourist attraction to allow at least 75% of the potential walkers or staff to access them in under three minutes.

