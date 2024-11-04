The young Brit living in a peaceful Malaga town who has made a documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Monday, 4 November 2024, 19:58

Jay J. C. Buckley's reason for going to the front line in Ukraine was "for mental health'. The 22-year-old Briton, who came to Murcia in Spain as a child, made this momentous decision in 2022 and, also in search of emotional well-being, recently set off on another journey, not to eastern Europe, but to the south, to Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province, a town which, he confesses, "he is in love with" and where he arrived in February 2024.

"I got my salary and decided to leave Murcia to come here and find peace," he says. And in this new life, in which he mixes his incursions in Ukraine with the quiet day-to-day life in the town in the Guadalhorce valley, he alternates "a normal job of customer service" with work on behalf of the civilian population suffering the consequences of the Russian attack.

This eagerness to collaborate has led him to direct the documentary Voices from the Front, a testimony of his hard journey through the "hell" in which the inhabitants of the regions of Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia have to survive. Places in Ukraine under constant shelling and deprivation of all kinds. His aim is that the screening of his work will raise at least 15,000 euros for the charity organisation For a Peaceful Sky.

The Vicente Aleixandre Cultural Centre in Alhaurín was chosen for the premiere of the film, which was sold out; the film will travel to other parts of Spain in search of donations.

And why the war in Ukraine and not another? "It is a direct threat to European countries. Putin is nostalgic for the former USSR and wants his territory back. The Ukrainians, who say that the conflict will not end until the last Russian leaves their country, are defending us all from a common enemy", he replied, nevertheless convinced that Russia will be defeated, although not in the short term.

Sexual orientation

In the meantime, he is ready to do his bit to help those suffering from the brutal onslaught and has already announced that he will return to Ukrainian territory.

It is not the first time that Jay J. C. Buckley has dared to speak out for those who need a voice. In his book, Flags on Fire, he denounces the harassment that, in the 21st century, people suffer because of their sexual orientation.