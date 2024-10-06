Biker dies after motorcycle crashes off road in Ardales

SUR Malaga Sunday, 6 October 2024, 21:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 65-year-old motorcyclist died in a road traffic accident in Ardales in Malaga province this Sunday afternoon (6 October), according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at kilometre 4 of the MA-5403, El Chorro road. At around 12.40pm, emergency service operators received several calls requesting urgent medical assistance for a motorcyclist who was seriously injured after his motorbike left the road. The control centre immediately alerted the health services, Guardia Civil and Local Police force.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene although medics couldn't do anything to save the biker's life, according to police sources.