Almost 2,000 euros bid for best lote of bull's ball tomatoes at annual competition in Coín The traditional contest for the star product of Malaga's Guadalhorce valley was won for the second year by local farmers Daniel García and Tamara Fernández

Known for its size, aroma, meaty texture and flavour, the Huevo de Toro (bull’s ball) tomato was the protagonist of the annual contest for the star product of Valle del Guadalhorce, an event that took place in Coín on Tuesday.

Organised by the Guadalhorce valley rural rdevelopment group (GDR) and the local tomato producers’ association, along with the support of the Sabor a Málaga brand, ten local growers participated in the event in hope of receiving the coveted Huerta El Naranjá award.

Ampliar The García Fernández family received the award for the best bull's bull tomato. A. Tenza

Last year, this accolade was awarded to local farmers Daniel García and Tamara Fernández, who had participated for the first time. This year, the couple, who said that they “started growing this tomato as a hobby”, triumphed for a second time, accepting the trophy from the vice-president of the Malaga provincial authority.

Once again, the event included a charity auction, during which, Paco García, president of the Calma Eladio association, bid 1,900 euros for the winning lote.

“Our company supports the farmers of the region, as well as charitable campaigns like these, because we want to help those who deserve it,” the president said.

Ampliar Paco García with the president of the Huellas Terapéuticas foundation, Antonio Solano. A.T.

This year, 50 per cent of the money raised at the auction has been allocated to Fundación Huellas Terapéuticas, an association located in Coín that, since 2015, has assisted children with functional diversity through work with rescue dogs.

“We have already helped 40 families in the province, and this will allow us to help even more people,” the organisation’s president, Antonio Solano, explained.

The contest was held during the annual Coín fruit and vegetable fair, where local farmers exhibited their best products in hope of obtaining the 80-euro prize, which was won by a watermelon weighing more than 25 kilos.

The jury was made up of a panel of specialists from the catering industry, along with the Malaga pop singer, Javier Ojeda, who expressed his “joy” at being asked to participate.

The event was attended by the mayor of Coín, Francisco Santos, who said, “Our farmers work throughout the year, even during inclement weather or circumstances such as the current drought, in order to ensure that we can enjoy these magnificent products.”