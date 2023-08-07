Nearly 50 restaurants join the bull's ball tomato tour The star product from the Guadalhorce valley can be tasted in 14 municipalities of Malaga province until 31 August

The route was launched last week by the GDR and the local tomato producers' association.

Known as one of the treasures of the Guadalhorce valley, the Huevo de Toro (bull's ball) tomato will again play the starring role in an annual foodie tour organised by the Guadalhorce Valley Rural Development Group (GDR) and the local tomato producers’ association, and which has the support of the Sabor a Málaga brand.

Nearly 50 restaurants in 14 municipalities throughout the province will participate in the culinary initiative. Each will serve a special dish that has this iconic local tomato as the base ingredient until the end of August.

These include Asador Tita Paqui in Alhaurín de la Torre; Casa La Abuela, El Rincón, La Bodeguita and La Higuera, in Alhaurín el Grande; Asador Lo Pepe Molina in Almayate; and La Garganta, La Taberna del Caminito and Los Caballos in Álora, among others. Ten restaurants in Coín are taking part, two in Valle de Abdalajís and three in Pizarra.

The tour spreads further afield than the Guadalhorce Valley with restaurants in Torremolinos, Antequera, Benalmádena, Marbella and Malaga city, among others

During the launch of the event, José María Bergillos, a representative of the regional agriculture department in Malaga, explained the importance of the restaurants that participate in the initiative.

“Currently, Malaga is highly regarded in the world of gastronomy, and many restaurants are choosing to use this product. We are committed to the Huevo de Toro tomato, which is a tasty, healthy and sustainable product, and which, in addition, establishes employment and improves local economy,” he said.

For a full list of participating establishments, see www.tomatehuevotoroguadalhorce.com