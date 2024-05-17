Beers and tapas this weekend in Coín: the Birra&Art Festival is back

As it was last year, the Coín festival is being held at Plaza de la Alameda.

Craft beers and Russian salad are the two gastronomic attractions on offer over the next ten days in the town of Coín, which, at the halfway point of spring, is opting for very different flavours these next two weekends.

This year's Birra&Art festival, which is taking place from today until Sunday 19 May in the emblematic Plaza de la Alameda, is the perfect combination of craft beers and live music.

Following the festival, the second Russian salad competition is being held from Monday 20 until Sunday 26 May, in which 21 catering establishments in Coín will take part: from tapas bars to restaurants, be it with a creative touch or traditional sales.

Ten full-on days that will turn this Malaga town, known as the capital of the Guadalhorce valley, into one of the province's best gastronomic showcases.

The main focus falls on the aforementioned beer festival taking place over the next three days, although it was initially scheduled for March, but was postponed to the third wekeend of May in order to take advantage of Coin's pleasant spring weather. This is not the first time that the festival, which is held throughout the province, has landed in this small town in the Bajo Bajo Guadalhorce, in what is also known as the Valle del Azahar (Orange Blossom Valley).

The Russian salad from Casa Paco was the winner of last year's festival. Casa Paco

At Plaza de la Alameda, there will be exhibitors from different breweries dedicated to the production of craft beers. While buying or tasting these handcrafted beverages, attendees will enjoy a great atmosphere with over half a dozen musical performances planned between today and Sunday.

Both today and Saturday, the festival is on from midday to 1am, while on Sunday it is taking place from midday to 7pm.

On Monday, 21 eating establishments will take part in the yearly Russian salad competition, with each one offering their own version of this famous dish, either in tapas or portions.

Over that week, visitors and locals will be able to follow a proposed route through these restaurants, bars and shops. They will, moreover, be able to access their favourite dish through a QR code that will lead them to a survey.

For customers who participate in the competition by choosing their favourite Russian salad, a dinner for two will be raffled, while the restaurant chosen for best Russian salad will receive a trophy to be displayed in their establishment.

Panoramic view of Coín and its surroundings from the Sierra Gorda. J. A.

This year, catering establishments such as the Miravalle cafe, Bar Zurich, Bodegón Casa Antonio, El Rincón de Carmen, El Figón de Juan, La Biznaga, Marisquería La Jarra, Casa Paco, Sapore Italiano and Venta Pedro Lucena, are taking part.

To complement this gastronomic programme, the next two Sundays you can visit the Guadalhorce food and agriculture market, open from 9am to 2pm. This is a good option for buying seasonal fruit and vegetables from the local market gardens, but also other products produced in this Malaga town, such as goat cheese, sausages, homemade sweets and honey.

In addition, there will be a tour of the different interesting landmarks in the town, which has important churches such as that of San Juan Bautista or unique monuments like the Torre de los Trinitarios or the shrine of the Virgen de la Fuensanta.

What to visit

Centro Antonio Reyna Manescau (Paseo Juan Pablo II).Part of what was once the Santa María de la Encarnación convent, in Coín's old town, features a valuable collection by artist Antonio Reyna Manescau, who was born in this Coín in the 19th century.

Shrine of the Virgen de la Fuensanta. The current chapel, built in honour of the town's patron saint in the 18th century. Although far from the centre it can be reached by car or on foot along a beautiful hiking route.

Church of San Juan Bautista (Plaza Bermúdez de la Rubia, known as Plaza del Pescao'). The present parish church in Coín was originally built at the start of the 16th century. Today it boasts several very different architectural styles, such as Mudejar, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque. It is located in the most emblematic part of the old town.

Guadalhorce food and agriculture market (Next to La Troncha shopping centre).Located at the entrance of Coín town centre, the market, which is held every Sunday, allows visitors to buy produce directly from the producers of Coín's market gardens.

Where to eat

Casa Paco (Calle José Domínguez Moreno, 55, 29100).As well as its Russian salad that is a regular on the menu (with extra virgen olive oil and Malaga prawns), this restaurant - which serves specialities of the province's inland cuisine - allows customers to try other dishes, deeply rooted in Coín and other parts of the Guadalhorce valley. You can enjoy an emulsified gazpachuelo, a broth served with garlic prawn mayonnaise and kimchi; grilled Coín beef sirloin with foie gras and Malaga wine sauce; or, suckling goat shoulder served with buttered potatoes. Phone: 952 450 349. www.casapaco.es

Casa Pedro Lucena (Carretera A-404, 65, A, 404km, 29100).Located on the outskirts of Coín, on the road that links this municipality with Alhaurín el Grande, you can have a lunch of traditional dishes in this historical inn. As well as its grilled meats, which are one of its great specialities, you can order its famous rice with rabbit or fresh fish. In fact, it is one of the few inland restaurants that makes espetos, or grilled sardines, when in season. In addition to its cosy lounge, its spacious terrace stands out. Phone: 952 451 843.

Where to stay

Albaicín (Calle Canónigo Ordóñez, 17, 29100.This accommodatiois conveniently located in the old town, just a few metres from Plaza de la Alameda, where the Birra&Art Festival is being held. Phone: 663 325 793. www.letmalaga.com