Man arrested for robbing a food delivery man at gunpoint in Coín The suspect allegedly took money, the food order, some personal belongings and the delivery motorcycle

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a robbery in which a food delivery driver was threatened at gunpoint. The suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at the worker before fleeing with the food order, the money and the motorcycle used for the delivery.

The incident happened last October and the Guardia Civil, after months of investigation, have now arrested the person allegedly responsible in an operation dubbed 'Oplo'.

The suspect placed an order with a restaurant in Coín and asked the delivery man to bring more than the usual amount of change with him, as he was going to pay with a 200-euro note.

Once the victim arrived at the drop-off point, an unlit car park on the outskirts of the town, he was approached by an individual wearing a balaclava.

The robber allegedly pointed a pistol at the delivery driver and sprayed him in the face with a substance, causing injuries that were later treated at a medical centre. He then made off with the money and food the victim was carrying, some personal belongings and the delivery motorcycle.

Police have now managed to identify the alleged thief, a local man who has been arrested for robbery with violence and intimidation committed with a weapon.