Ardales becomes tenth town in Malaga province to receive tourist municipality declaration It allows the quality of the destination to be maintained and improved so that its essential services are not affected when the population rises at certain times of the year

The governing council of the Junta de Andalucía has awarded Ardales, along with the towns of Ayamonte (Huelva) and Salobreña (Granada), the distinction of Tourist Municipality of Andalucía.

Ardales, which passed the first procedure for the declaration in March, has become one of ten municipalities in Malaga to obtain the recognition. The other towns are Álora, Antequera, Benalmádena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Frigiliana, Nerja, Ronda and Torremolinos.

Of the 35 municipalities that carry this designation in Andalucía, Malaga is the province with the most.

Inland blue flag

The municipality was the first to receive the inland blue flag, which was awarded last summer to the El Chorro reservoir. As well as being the gateway to the Caminito del Rey, the town has managed to preserve its essence and combines nature, gastronomy, tradition and culture, along with one of the best-known hiking routes in Spain.

Being considered a tourist municipality allows the quality of the destination to be maintained and improved so that its essential services are not affected when the population rises at certain times of the year, since they will be able to access a line of aid that is dedicated exclusively to these locations.

The town’s mayor, Juan Alberto Naranjo, expressed his satisfaction with the declaration, saying it was a very “special day” for the town.