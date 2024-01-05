Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses faces 'challenging' 15th anniversary year

Tony Bryant Alhaurín Friday, 5 January 2024, 15:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

Although this month marks the 15th anniversary of the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (Arch), 2024 will prove to be an "even more challenging year", according to spokesperson Jean Joss.

The Alhaurín el Grande-based rescue centre is now appealing for donations and support to help continue its services.

Joss explained that the current drought situation has had a "severe impact" on the price of hay and straw, with prices almost doubling over the last twelve months.

"Arch not only has to meet the running costs of the centre, but also fund transport costs for rescues and subsequent veterinary care. It also has to find the finances to pay for legal costs in prosecution cases. Not an easy task when there is little or no government funding, so we have to rely on donations and fundraising," Joss said.