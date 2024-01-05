Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Children visit the Arch centre. File photo
Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses faces &#039;challenging&#039; 15th anniversary year
Community spirit

Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses faces 'challenging' 15th anniversary year

The Arch equestrian centre in Malaga province's Alhaurín el Grande is appealing for donations and support to help continue its work

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Alhaurín

Friday, 5 January 2024, 15:22

Compartir

Although this month marks the 15th anniversary of the Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (Arch), 2024 will prove to be an "even more challenging year", according to spokesperson Jean Joss.

The Alhaurín el Grande-based rescue centre is now appealing for donations and support to help continue its services.

Joss explained that the current drought situation has had a "severe impact" on the price of hay and straw, with prices almost doubling over the last twelve months.

"Arch not only has to meet the running costs of the centre, but also fund transport costs for rescues and subsequent veterinary care. It also has to find the finances to pay for legal costs in prosecution cases. Not an easy task when there is little or no government funding, so we have to rely on donations and fundraising," Joss said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Market shutters in Fuengirola are lowered for good after 37 years
  2. 2 New campaign launched to promote 'new-look' Benalmádena as a flagship destination on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 How one of the noisiest Three Kings traditions in Malaga province started
  4. 4 All set for a colourful Christmas finale as the Three Kings visit
  5. 5 2023, officially the best year in history for tourism on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 'Just one wish': Child's heartfelt letter to Three Kings moves Costa del Sol mayor to try and find the author
  7. 7 Policeman and nurse help save life of four-year-old who choked on sweet at Three Kings parade in Malaga
  8. 8 Compass Clinic grand opening
  9. 9 Rafael Nadal through to tennis quarter-finals in Brisbane
  10. 10 Inland wave pool for surfers and leisure complex project in Alhaurín progresses despite current drought

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad