Álora highlights "natural jewel" of the Caminito del Rey in town enhancement project An image of the emblematic Desfiladero de los Gaitanes has been installed on the steps in Calle Carmona by a company that specialises in digital printing

The steps in Calle Carmona with the new decoration of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes. / SUR

An image of the emblematic Caminito del Rey suspension bridge across the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes has been created on the steps of Calle Carmona in Álora as part of the town hall’s renovation project of the area.

The image of the world-famous gorge is the work of Rampage, a company that specialises in digital printing and graphic design.

The steps, which are located next to the municipal car park in the centre of the town, were opened to the public on Monday, after the repair and remodelling works of the street were completed.

Along with the image of the gorge, the project included the installation of new urban furniture, LED street lighting, the planting of trees and shrubs, and the replacement of all infrastructure.

The mayor of Álora, Francisco Martínez, said he was “very satisfied” with the result of the project, which seeks to enhance and value this “natural jewel in the interior of Malaga”.

The new image is part of the council’s project to enhance public spaces, which already includes a large mural painted on Avenida Peñón Gordo. This is the work of local artist, Lanole, and it portrays emblematic sites of the area, such as the Caminito del Rey and the Arab Castle. This creation was nominated for the best urban mural in the world by Street Art Cities earlier this year.