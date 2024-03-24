This Malaga town is home to one of Andalucía's largest pump tracks, a new trend for those on two wheels

Although the pump track is designed for cyclists, it can also be used by those who prefer skateboards or scooters.

Many of its users have been visiting and enjoying it for a long time, although for many other two-wheeled enthusiasts in Malaga province, it is still relatively unknown. We are talking about the pump track that Alhaurín de la Torre has had since 2020, in the El Algarrobal area. It is a space designed for cyclists - specifically for BMX bikes - which is also enjoyed by people who use skateboards or scooters.

The pump track takes advantage of a unique design and layout and allows riders to use it almost without needing to pedal. It is one of the largest in Andalucía, as announced at the time by Alhaurín de la Torre town hall.

The work on the site, which is open from Monday to Sunday from 8am to 10.30pm, was completed in the year the coronavirus pandemic broke out and so its opening had to be delayed. Today, it is a place where young and old, groups of friends or families gather to engage in outdoor sport.

The circuit, made of asphalt, is marked with yellow and blue lines and has curves and slopes which serve to enhance the jumps and the skill of the cyclists; in fact, it is the skill of each cyclist or skater that will allow them to complete the entire route without hardly propelling themselves. The track is also divided into two parts, depending on its difficulty: one for children and the other for adults or more experienced users.

And another thing of interest for many families: next to the pump track, there is a sports court with goals and mini-basketball hoops, also free of charge, so that the day's sports and leisure activities can revolve around sport on two feet or two wheels. In addition, to round off the morning, very close to the area, on Avenida Isaac Peral and its surroundings, there are several bars and restaurants where you can enjoy some tapas at good prices.