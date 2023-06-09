Alhaurín de la Torre removes more than 200 kilos of wet wipes from its sewers weekly The council has called for more public awareness to avoid flushing the items and any other type of waste down the toilet

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall removes between 200 and 300 kilos of wet wipes from its sanitation network every week.

This was stated by the acting councillor for the Aqualauro municipal water service, Francisco José Sánchez, after a major blockage led to a temporary traffic cut on Avenida de la Vega.

The town council said the problem was mainly due to the accumulation of wipes and non-disposable waste, being flushed down toilets. Sánchez said that up to 300 kilos of wipes are removed every week from the sewage pipes throughout the municipality, which is a "serious problem" both for the operation of the service and from an environmental point of view.

More awareness

The councillor has called for more public awareness to avoid flushing wet wipes and any other type of waste down the toilet, "including toilet paper, although in this case it is a disposable material, unlike the wipes."

Despite the fact that Aqualauro carries out regular cleaning and maintenance tasks of the town's sanitation infrastructures, problems are occasionally recorded, forcing the mobile unclogging vehicle to swing into action.

In the case of Avenida de la Vega, the Aqualauro workers needed two days to clean the entire section and remove a "substantial" amount of waste, which was close to 50 kilos. Sánchez thanked the public for their assistance in reporting a problem in the sewer network that allowed this latest blockage to be detected.