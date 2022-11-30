Alhaurín de la Torre to provide 320 free parking spaces on industrial estate The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said that the measure had been requested by business owners, workers and customers

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that three new car parks are to be created in the area of Las Américas industrial estate. The announcement was made by the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who said that some 320 spaces will be provided, which, he said, have been requested by business owners, workers and customers.

Two of the parking facilities, which will have spaces for 60 vehicles each, will be located at each end of Calle Doña Ana, while the third, with a capacity for 200 vehicles, will be in Calle Santa María.

The mayor pointed out that the car parks are in addition to the one opened last year thanks to an agreement between the council and the owners of the Plenoil petrol station. This space has room for more than 100 cars and is located next to the McDonald's restaurant.

Villanova, who explained that another free parking facility for 30 vehicles is already being planned for the Torrealquería neighbourhood, said that the objective of the new facilities is to offer employees and users of the busy trading estate more alternatives to park their cars.