David Bowie street in Alhaurín de la Torre SUR
Guadalhorce valley town to get new Burger King restaurant on David Bowie street
Food and drink

The project is expected to boost the town's economy and profile, and attract other major investment to Alhaurín de la Torre

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Saturday, 30 March 2024, 07:05

Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley is about to get a new Burger King restaurant, and it will be built on Calle David Bowie.

Negocios de Restauración del Sur, the leading Burger King franchise operator in Andalucía, has obtained municipal approval for the opening of the new eatery, with the local council granting planning permission for its construction at number 1 in Calle David Bowie, an area opposite the Municipal Business Incubator, in Capellania. Development work has recently been completed in the area.

The project,endorsed by the Official College of Architects of Malaga, includes, in addition to the restaurant, the construction of a dwelling, with a total budget of 451,951 euros. Works must start within 12 months and be completed within a three-year period. The project is expected to boost the town's economy and profile, and attract other major investment to Alhaurín de la Torre.

