Alhaurín de la Torre gains 400,000-litre reservoir to store non-potable irrigation water

Alhaurín de la Torre will soon have a new reservoir to store some 400,000 litres of water. The cistern, intended for non-potable water, will be located in Finca San Francisco and will be used to irrigate the surrounding green areas and the town centre.

Municipal operational services are going to be responsible for beautifying the area with the use of the pergolas that were removed from the industrial estate due to the construction of another much larger reservoir, this time as part of the works being carried out by the Junta de Andalucía to bring drinking water from the Malaga network.

The aim is to create a new facility that will blend in with the gardens of the estate. The town's mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who visited the site, pointed out that there are several springs which are not suitable for human consumption and which the town hall uses mainly for irrigation. Specifically, he put the percentage of green areas that are maintained in this way at 80 per cent.

The mayor, who was accompanied by the head of operational services, Rodrigo Jiménez, said this intervention is included within municipal investments to "optimise" local water resources in the current context of drought.

The works are well advanced and have been carried out in parallel with the renovation of an irrigation pipe in a section of about 700 metres in Avenida de Málaga, between Manantiales and Cortijos del Sol. The old pipes have been replaced with new ones using state-of-the-art, more resistant materials. This will prevent losses in the network caused by leaks and breakdowns in sections that were also affected by tree roots. In addition, the drip irrigation systems between the roundabouts of La Biznaga and the Cortijos del Sol fountain have been replaced.