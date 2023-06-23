Alhaurín de la Torre bakery closes its doors after almost a century One of the town's oldest businesses, the emblematic Paco López bakery has shut up shop following the retirement of its owners

Paco and María (C) outside the shop in Alhaurín de la Torre.

After almost a century serving fresh bread to the local community, one of Alhaurín de la Torre’s oldest businesses, the emblematic Paco López bakery, has closed its doors following the retirement of the owner and his wife.

The bakery was opened by Manuel López, who ran the business together with his family until his son Paco took over the controls, together with his wife, María.

The bakery has always been located on Calle Real, although in 2004, the shop moved from number 11 to number 12 to expand the business in order to sell sweets, soft drinks and groceries.

“I began working in the business with my parents, but I am 72 years old now and I have been in the bakery all my life: I have not worked anywhere else,” Paco said.

Reminiscing on his time at the shop, Paco, who began helping his father while still at school, acknowledges that this business “is very demanding”, since he works while others are sleeping.

“The nights have been spent between ovens, flour and yeast. You have to work all night so that the bread is ready for the next morning. There are no holidays in the bakery business,” he explained.

Ampliar Paco López at work in the bakery. SUR.

This “sacrifice”, as Paco defines it, has been witnessed by his own children, although it has always been clear that the business would finish with the retirement of Paco and María.

Their son, Manuel, explained that it was for this very reason he chose another path in his life. “I love the family business, but not the hours.”

The couple are now beginning a new stage in their lives, but Paco stressed the gratitude he feel towards the local people for their support and custom over the years.

“I want to thank my neighbours and my clients for their continued support. I really did not want to close the business, but everything eventually comes to an end,” Paco said.