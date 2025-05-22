Alhaurín el Grande unveils its new 2,000-square-metre dog park

Julio J. Portabales Alhaurín el Grande Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:07 Compartir

After being given the green light in September 2024 by Alhaurín el Grande town hall, the new dog park located next to Parque Libertad opened this month and is now available for hundreds of local dogs to roam its 2,000 square metres. The new recreational area and its equipment has involved an investment of around 80,000 euros, financed by both the municipal council and the Guadalhorce Valley development group. In addition, as explained by the local council, this new infrastructure demonstrates the "municipal commitment" to animal welfare and improving the quality of life "of all citizens".

The functionality of the new dog park is one of the elements that most stands out, according to the town hall. The enclosure's perimeter is completely fenced and the park is made up of various agility play areas, shaded areas, drinking troughs and other elements designed to guarantee the well-being and safety of the animals. In addition, two separate areas have been created: one for smaller dogs and the other for larger dogs, guaranteeing a safe and comfortable environment for all.

"We have had the advice of professionals such as the K9 unit and entities such as Alma de Cuatro Patas to guarantee its functionality and safety," said animal welfare councillor Teresa Sánchez. In addition, Sánchez pointed out that this dog park "had been a long-standing request" of many local residents.

Commitment

For his part, the town's mayor, Anthony Bermúdez, highlighted its "social and symbolic dimension". On the other hand, he stated that the new dog park represents the "commitment of Alhaurín el Grande to respect for animals, citizen coexistence and the creation of inclusive and sustainable urban environments".

The mayor also thanked the collaboration of the Guadalhorce Valley rural development group, the municipal workers and the involvement of the students of the training and employment plan for gardening, who participated in the adaptation of the site. He also announced that this action "is only the first step in a broader strategy to expand and improve the green spaces of the municipality".