Members of the town hall and the provincial flamenco federation announce the festival. SUR
Alhaurín el Grande to host one of province’s longest running flamenco festivals

Organised by the town hall, with the collaboration of Provincial Federation of Flamenco Clubs of Malaga, it will present top national and up-and-coming local performers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Alhaurín el Grande

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 09:57

Alhaurín el Grande will host one of the province’s longest running flamenco festivals on Saturday 29 July, a gathering that will present top national and up-and-coming local performers. Organised by the town hall, with the collaboration of Provincial Federation of Flamenco Clubs of Malaga, the 40th installation of the popular Noche Flamenca will be held on the patio of the Emilia Olivares school.

The festival, which starts at 10pm, will include performances by La Argentina, a non-Gypsy singer from Huelva who specialises in the fandangos of Huelva; Joana Jiménez, a Sevillian singer and dancer renowned for singing both flamenco and Spanish copla; and Marina Badía, a young singer from Alhaurín el Grande.

The dance will be supplied by the company of La Lupi, one of Malaga’s most established flamenco artists, along with the guitar accompaniment of Eugenio Iglesias (Toledo), Curro de María (Malaga), and Andrés Cansino (Torremolinos).

“Noche Flamenca is a benchmark in flamenco in the province. We intend to enhance its provincial and Andalusian projection, as well as attracting a younger audience,” councillor for Culture, Luis Guerrero, said.

Tickets for the festival cost 15 euros and are available from the municipal library, or from www.giglon.com

