Both lanes of A-357 in Carratraca blocked after lorry overturns

An overturned lorry has completely blocked the busy A-357 road in both directions this Sunday afternoon (24 July) at kilometre 27 as it passes through Carratraca, in Malaga province.
A diversion hasbeen set up at kilometre 25 of the A-357 in Ardales. Passenger vehicles must travel on the A-7078 and lorries must turn around to look for other route since they cannot use that diversion, Directorate-General for Traffic sources have told SUR.
#InfoDeServicio¡ATENCIÓN! Cortada la A-357 en ambos sentidos a la altura del km 27 por el accidente de un camión que ha volcado a la altura de #Carratraca#MálagaEmergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) July 24, 2022
Se establece itinerario alternativo por la A-7078@DGTespic.twitter.com/ywm20yxOJZ