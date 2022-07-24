Both lanes of A-357 in Carratraca blocked after lorry overturns A diversion for passenger vehicles has been put in place at kilometre 25 in Ardales

An overturned lorry has completely blocked the busy A-357 road in both directions this Sunday afternoon (24 July) at kilometre 27 as it passes through Carratraca, in Malaga province.

A diversion hasbeen set up at kilometre 25 of the A-357 in Ardales. Passenger vehicles must travel on the A-7078 and lorries must turn around to look for other route since they cannot use that diversion, Directorate-General for Traffic sources have told SUR.