34-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident on outskirts of Malaga

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident in the early hours of this morning on the outskirts of Malaga city, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened just after 1.15am at kilometre 66 of the A-357 dual-carriageway in the direction of Los Álamos. It was at the time that the emergency service operators received a distress call alerting them to the collision of a motorbike with the crash barrier. 112 Andalucía immediately mobilised the 061 emergency health services, Guardia Civil traffic division and the Local Police.

The medical services, once on the scene, could do nothing to save the life of the victim, a male, who eventually died at the scene.