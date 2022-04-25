A 29-year-old motorcyclist dies after an accident in Álora The incident happened on Sunday morning on the A-343 road which connects the town with Valle de Abdalajís, according to 112 Andalucía

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday, 24 April, after suffering an accident while riding through the Malaga municipality of Álora, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The accident happened at around 1.30pm, when the victim was travelling on the A-343 and, for unknown reasons, left the road at kilometre 38 of the route that connects Álora with Valle de Abdalajís.

An air ambulance, Guadia Civil police and Civil Protection volunteers were sent to the scene of the accident, but the life of the biker couldn’t be saved.