US group Democrats Abroad calls anti-Trump protest for Malaga on Saturday

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 17 October 2025, 10:07 Share

Democrats Abroad, the official Democratic Party group for Americans resident outside the United States, has called protest rallies in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga for tomorrow, Saturday (18 October).

Explaining the motives for challenging US President Trump, of the rival Republican party, Andrew Anderson, chair of Democrats Abroad in Spain said, "Our concern about US democracy has been heightened by the attacks on our constitutional rights."

He added, "To that end, as Americans abroad, we want to express our condemnation of the actions of the present administration."

The planned protests were described by the group as "peaceful", featuring music, speeches, placards and chants. The Malaga gathering will start at 12pm in Plaza de la Marina, opposite the entrance to the port.