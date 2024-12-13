Gran Recogida appeal exceeds target and raises more than 600,000 euros to feed the needy in Malaga

Cristina Pinto Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 11:18

This year's target was to exceed 450,000 euros and it has been surpassed by a long way. The Gran Recogida de Bancosol in Malaga has just announced the total of funds raised: 601,314.90 euros that will go to the 29,451 users with whom the food bank works hand in hand via 130 charity and community groups throughout the province, who in turn work with people at risk of social exclusion. "We are very grateful to Malaga's supportive society and to all our team who have given their best so that we can help those who need it most", said Bancosol president Diego Vázquez in a call to SUR after announcing the amount raised.

Donations for the Gran Recogida, which was held on the weekend of 22 and 23 November, were collected in the majority of supermarket chains throughout the province. This was the fourth year that this charity event has had a new format: that of exchanging the food bags at the store entrance for donations at the checkout by adding one euro or more to the till receipt. "It seems that the people of Malaga are beginning to understand this new way of fundraising and we are very happy. Our work is completely transparent and in this way it reaches the user who needs it in a more orderly way; in addition to the fact that we have the possibility of buying the food as they need it, with this format we have managed to ensure that they don't lack something as basic as food at any time of the year", said Vázquez.

For the 2023 campaign just over 400,000 euros were raised and now Bancosol is getting another great boost to be able to continue with this charitable work. This is good news after a tough year for the food banks following the withdrawal of the FEAD (Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived) subsidy, which has meant two million kilos of food less per year coming their way. Still, the hard work of the 4,000 volunteers of the Gran Recogida and the efforts of the entire Bancosol team, together with the solidarity of the people of Malaga, have made it possible to achieve the objective of improving the conditions of the 29,451 users they serve, of whom 8,750 are minors.

Bancosol is already working on the 2025 campaign "to continue to improve and raise more funds", as explained by Bancosol's president, who also reminds the people of Malaga province that donations can be made throughout the year via Bizum (00887) or by transfer to the following bank accounts (ES44 2100 8688 7702 0011 6290 or ES41 2103 0262 9500 3001 6299).