Spain's traffic authorities install 33 new speed cameras, two in Malaga province

Spain's traffic authorities (DGT) have installed 33 new speed cameras on roads in 11 regions, two of them in the province of Malaga. These are part of the 2025 installation plan for the 122 new speed control points on conventional roads and high-occupancy roads.

The two speed cameras in Malaga are on the A-355 (Cártama/Casapalma-Marbella), the so-called 'road of death' due to the proliferation of fatal accidents on a stretch of just four kilometres. The speed cameras are located at kilometre points 990 and 450, on both sides of the road.

During the first month, the new radars will warn drivers who have exceeded the maximum speed limit by sending them a letter. Once this period ends, the DGT will start issuing fines.

Back in 2024, the DGT painted a large red line on the road to highlight the danger.

In the last five years, the traffic authorities have recorded 86 accidents on the A-355 road, resulting in 15 fatalities, 28 hospitalisations and 105 non-hospitalised injuries.

In Spain as a whole, these new speed cameras, 20 fixed and 13 stretch ones, are located on roads in Andalucía, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Valencia, Madrid, Valencia, Galicia and Murcia.

TRAMO Alicante A-31216+550 C218+900 C

TRAMO Alicante A-7523+360 D519+200 D

TRAMO Alicante A-31211+700 D203+995 D

FIJO Asturias AS-116-3+200 D

FIJO Asturias AS-377-1+150 C

TRAMO Ávila AV-56211+4359+190

TRAMO Ávila AV-5629+19011+435

TRAMO Ávila N-40386+250 D83+320 C

TRAMO Ávila N-40383+320 C86+250 D

FIJO Cantabria N-611-194+330 D

FIJO Cantabria CA-142-23+360 D

FIJO Cantabria CA-141-21+300 C

FIJO A Coruña N-550-15+730 C

FIJO Las Palmas GC-20-2+700 D

TRAMO Las Palmas GC-231+480 C4+030 C

FIJO Leon CL-623-7+110 D

FIJO Madrid M-601-0+930 C

FIJO Madrid M-100-22+940 D

TRAMO Madrid M-50146+224 D42+375 C

TRAMO Madrid M-50142+375 C46+224 D

TRAMO Malaga A-3554+450 D0+990 D

TRAMO Malaga A-3550+990 D4+450 D

FIJO Murcia RM-620-4+228 C

FIJO Pontevedra VG-20-10+280 D

FIJO Segovia SG-205-24+300 D

FIJO Seville A-8077-3+180 D

FIJO Tenerife TF-1-76+940 D

FIJO Toledo CM-4008-4+910 D

TRAMO Valencia CV-304+150 D1+625 D

FIJO Valencia CV-400-0+735 C

FIJO Valladolid VA-30-16+160 D

FIJO Zaragoza N-232-244+220 C

FIJO Zaragoza N-232-244+945 D

As usual, these new speed checkpoints are signposted on the road, published on the DGT website and their locations made available to operators for inclusion in their navigators.