From comedy to crime: German film week returns to Malaga

Cristina Pinto Malaga Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 16:56

The countdown has begun to one of the most important events on Malaga city's cultural calendar every year: the Semana de Cine Alemán, German film week.

On Tuesday 26th of this month the fifth edition of this cinematic event will kick off at the Albéniz cinema, throwing the spotlight on the current state of German culture with the help of nine, very different films: "With film week we show that Germany is not just about Oktoberfest, it is a unique opportunity to show the quality of our culture to a much wider public", stated the German consul in Malaga, Franko Stritt, during the presentation of the programme of this event organised by SUR deutsche Ausgabe together with the Goethe Institute in Madrid, the German consulate in Malaga and the support of the Asociación Amigos del Goethe-Institut España.

From Tuesday 26 to Saturday 30 November, the nine feature-length films - in original version with Spanish subtitles - will serve to "build cultural bridges between the German residents of the province and the public of Malaga", said Uwe Scheele, as director for Semana de Cine Alemán. The main venue will be the Albéniz and, once again for this year, Torrox and Mijas have been added as key venues for the screenings due to the number of German residents in both places. "This film week is open to the whole province and becomes a reflection of the cosmopolitan and cinematic nature of Malaga", said Ana Pérez-Bryan, a chief reporter at Dario SUR, during the presentation.

The titles in this fifth instalment are characterised by their wide variety of genres, from comedy, drama and historical cinema to crime and well-known characters such as Franz Kafka, the lead character of the film that will open next Tuesday. The screening of Die Herrlichkei Des Lebens (The Glory of Life) will kick off at 7pm and will be followed by a talk with the film's director, Georg Maas.

On Wednesday 27th there will be a triple helping of German cinema with Wann Wird Es Endlich Wieder So Wie Es Nie War (When will it be again like it never was before), which will be screened at 9pm hours in the Albéniz and at 7pm in the main hall at Mijas town hall. The same film will be shown on Thursday at 7pm hours in the main hall at Torrox Costa's multi-use building. On Wednesday at 6.45pm you can enjoy Ivie Wie Ivie (Precious Ivie). "These are two films that revolve around self-discovery and identity", explained Uwe Scheele.

A younger audience will have a special matinée screening on Thursday morning when students from the German School of Malaga visit the Albéniz to see Jenseits Der Blauen Grenze (Beyond the blue border), with another screening for the general public at 6.45pm in the Albéniz. This film features up-and-coming actress Lena Urzendowsky, "one of the great German talents at the tender age of 25", said Scheele. In the evening, 'Morgen Irgendwo Am Meer' (Tomorrow somewhere by the sea) will be screened at 9.15pm in the Albéniz.

The final set of film features has a "criminal" feel to it, as Uwe Scheele described it. At 7pm Verbrannte Erde (Scorched earth) and at 9.30pm Die Wannseekonferenz (The conference) will be shown. German Film Week will end on Saturday 30th with Franky Five Star and Black Box.

This initiative is sponsored by the local councils for Malaga, Torrox and Mijas, the German School of Malaga and the restaurant chain Block House and is supported by law firm Fernando Frühbeck, architects Bühler & Partners, the medical centre at Marbella German Clinic, the Hotel & Spa La Residencia Puerto in Tarifa as well as financial consultants Nowinta Finanzgruppe, the medical centre in Estepona Compass Clinic and the Cine Albéniz with Málaga Procultura.

Tickets will be on sale from Wednesday 20 November on the website for German film week.

PROGRAMME

TUESDAY 26

Inauguration+Die Herrlichkei Des Lebens (The Glory of Life) Albéniz Cinema 7pm

This feature film is based on the bestseller of the same name by Michael Kumpfmüller and offers an unusual look at one of the most influential writers of the last century: Franz Kafka, who died 100 years ago at the age of 40. It is a journey through the last year of the famous writer's life, when he meets the love of his life, the cheerful Dora Diamant, at a seaside resort in the Baltic.

WEDNESDAY 27

Ivie Wie Ivie (Precious Ivie) Albéniz Cinema 6.45pm

Ivie's self-image is shaken when her stepsister suddenly appears and not only tells her about her father's upcoming funeral in Senegal, but above all makes her realise the everyday racism she is exposed to as an Afro-German.

Wann Wird Es Endlich Wieder So Wie Es Nie War (When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before) Albéniz Cinema 9pm / Main hall in Mijas Town Hall 7pm

Little Joachim spends his childhood with his family on the grounds of the psychiatric hospital run by his father. From time to time he has screaming fits. He falls in love with Marlene, who is in danger of committing suicide. At Christmas, he has to endure an emotional outburst from his mother and realises that there are serious problems in his parents' relationship.

THURSDAY 28

Jenseits Der Blauen Grenze (Beyond the Blue Border) Albéniz Cinema 6.45pm

It tells the fictional story of a young elite swimmer from the GDR who decides to accompany her best friend in his attempt to flee across the Baltic Sea to the West.

-Wann Wird Es Endlich Wieder So Wie Es Nie War (When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before) Main Hall (Salón de Actos) at Edificio Usos Múltiples (mixed-use building) Torrox Costa 7pm

Morgen Irgendwo Am Meer (Tomorrow Somewhere by the Sea) Albéniz Cinema 9.15pm

Despite their fragile friendship, Konrad manages to convince Romy to go with him to the beach for the summer holidays. When Romy's boyfriend Julian and the stranger Nele join them, Konrad fears that the trip was a crazy idea. But the others wonder: why does Konrad want to go to Lisbon?

FRIDAY 29

Verbrannte Erde (Scorched Earth) Albéniz Cinema 7pm

This classic thriller follows the experiences of experienced thief Trojan, who returns to Berlin after 12 years and finds himself in a city that is alien to everything he has ever known. In a new world invaded by digital language, he has to steal a famous painting to deliver to a mysterious client.

Die Wannseekonferenz (The Conference) Albéniz Cinema 9.30pm

This film is based on historical fact and reconstructs the infamous conference, held in 1942, at which the political, military and bureaucratic leaders of National Socialism planned the mass murder of millions of European Jews.

SATURDAY 30

Franky Five Star. Albéniz Cinema 6.45pm

Whenever reality becomes too complicated for her, the young leading character takes refuge in an imaginary world. This space exists only in her imagination and is populated by various alter egos.

Black Box (La Caja de Cristal) Albéniz Cinema 9.30pm

It's a new Turkish-German version of Alex de la Iglesia's social thriller The Community. In this black comedy the tenants of a central Berlin building, already under stress from their landlord, are locked in one morning and surrounded by the police. No one is allowed in or out. Fear turns into insecurity and aggression. Old conflicts flare up again. In this situation of existential threat, the neighbours lose their mask of human decency.