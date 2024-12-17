These are the four Malaga province teaching staff competing for 'Best Teacher in Spain' awards

Susana Zamora Malaga Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 14:50

The names of this year's finalists for the so-called Goya awards for education, a national competition that recognises the good practice of Spain's teaching professionals and gives a voice to pupils and their families so they can nominate their own candidates, have been announced.

In the eighth year of the Educa Abanca awards, where more than 2,000 nominations from all over Spain have been submitted, Malaga reaches the final with four teaching staff named: Ana Blanco Fernández, from Nuestra Señora del Carmen primary school in Marbella (infant education category); Daniel Jurado Aguilar, economics teacher at Mediterráneo secondary school in Estepona (secondary education); Miguel Ángel Ronda Carracao from CPIFP Alan Turing (vocational training), and Carlos Xavier Yáñez García, software engineer, university professor and director of the new technologies school SocraTech (non-formal education).

The organisation announced the ten finalists in each of the six categories on Sunday 15 December (infant, primary, secondary and baccalaureate, vocational training, university and non-formal education). The selection panel took into consideration their teaching quality and student satisfaction; their reputation; their research and knowledge transfer; their training; the transmission of values and innovation.

The names of the 'Best Teacher in Spain 2024' will be announced on Saturday 15 March 2025 at a gala event. Scores obtained by each of the finalists will be made public, with the winner being the one with the highest number of points. The winners will receive a plaque, a prize of 1,000 euros and a certificate.

Malaga is once again in with a chance in a competition where it has always had representatives and where it has already had success, as Patricia Santos, a teacher in the higher degree of styling and hairdressing management and professional make-up at the Profesor Isidoro Sánchez secondary school, won the award for 'Best Teacher of the Year' on three occasions (2017, 2021 and 2023).