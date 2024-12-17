Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
These are the four Malaga province teaching staff competing for &#039;Best Teacher in Spain&#039; awards
Education

These are the four Malaga province teaching staff competing for 'Best Teacher in Spain' awards

The finalists have been nominated by pupils and their families and the winners will be announced at a glittering gala event early next year

Susana Zamora

Susana Zamora

Malaga

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 14:50

The names of this year's finalists for the so-called Goya awards for education, a national competition that recognises the good practice of Spain's teaching professionals and gives a voice to pupils and their families so they can nominate their own candidates, have been announced.

In the eighth year of the Educa Abanca awards, where more than 2,000 nominations from all over Spain have been submitted, Malaga reaches the final with four teaching staff named: Ana Blanco Fernández, from Nuestra Señora del Carmen primary school in Marbella (infant education category); Daniel Jurado Aguilar, economics teacher at Mediterráneo secondary school in Estepona (secondary education); Miguel Ángel Ronda Carracao from CPIFP Alan Turing (vocational training), and Carlos Xavier Yáñez García, software engineer, university professor and director of the new technologies school SocraTech (non-formal education).

The organisation announced the ten finalists in each of the six categories on Sunday 15 December (infant, primary, secondary and baccalaureate, vocational training, university and non-formal education). The selection panel took into consideration their teaching quality and student satisfaction; their reputation; their research and knowledge transfer; their training; the transmission of values and innovation.

The names of the 'Best Teacher in Spain 2024' will be announced on Saturday 15 March 2025 at a gala event. Scores obtained by each of the finalists will be made public, with the winner being the one with the highest number of points. The winners will receive a plaque, a prize of 1,000 euros and a certificate.

Malaga is once again in with a chance in a competition where it has always had representatives and where it has already had success, as Patricia Santos, a teacher in the higher degree of styling and hairdressing management and professional make-up at the Profesor Isidoro Sánchez secondary school, won the award for 'Best Teacher of the Year' on three occasions (2017, 2021 and 2023).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A global tour of festive traditions in Benalmádena
  2. 2 Giants of Spanish pop confirmed for Costa del Sol music festival next year
  3. 3 Benalmádena serves up slices of longest Yule log cake in Andalucía to benefit two local charities
  4. 4 Swedes in Nerja celebrate Lucia Night by candlelight
  5. 5 Vincent Kipkorir claims crown at biggest Malaga Marathon in history
  6. 6 Arroyo de la Miel church to host English-language Christmas Day mass
  7. 7 The Costa del Sol chef who returned to Valencia to keep cooking for flood victims
  8. 8 Draw specialists Malaga CF held to yet another frustrating stalemate
  9. 9 Marbella pays warm tribute to 60 municipal workers on their retirement
  10. 10 Fuengirola youngsters invited to start New Year 'healthy' with free mountain hike

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish These are the four Malaga province teaching staff competing for 'Best Teacher in Spain' awards