Four fugitives arrested for sexual assault and 'hardcore' pornography including children and animals

A joint operation by the National Police and the Dutch authorities has resulted in the arrest of four fugitives charged for sexual assault on minors, child abuse and production of "hardcore" paedophile content involving children and animals. Three of the criminals were arrested in the Netherlands and one in Alicante. Their victims were between 11 and 15 years of age.

Once the investigation began, the European Enfast network detected that the four fugitives were closely linked to each other. Given the extreme seriousness of the crimes, they became high priority targets for Enfast investigators.

One of the suspects is awaiting trial at the provincial court of Malaga for the crimes of continuous sexual abuse, sexual assault and production of pornographic material involving minors, for which he faces a 34-year prison sentence. The crimes were committed in 2016, when the victims were between 13 and 15 years of age.

The other two fugitives, who were detained in the Netherlands but searched for by Malaga investigators, are brothers. They have been given a 10-year prison sentence for jointly sexually assaulting a young woman they met at the Malaga fair in 2015.

The fourth suspect was investigated by Dutch authorities, but was ultimately caught in Alicante. He is tried for sexually abusing two girls, 11 and 13, who were in his care and custody in the Dutch town of Zeist in 2017. He was also involved in extreme hardcore paedophilic recordings of minors and animals.

The arrests took place simultaneously. After locating the Spanish fugitives in the Dutch town of Groningen, an extensive operation was set up, resulting in their arrests. It was discovered that they had been using IDs under other people's names. At the same time, another operation was set up to capture the Dutch fugitive in Alicante. He was arrested when he was about to leave the house where he had been hiding.