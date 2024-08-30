Four crew members rescued after fishing boat sinks five nautical miles off Costa del Sol

SUR Malaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 12:06 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Four crew members from a fishing boat which sank around 5.5 nautical miles southeast of Malaga were safely rescued on Thursday 29 August, according to Spain's maritime rescue service, Salvamento Marítimo. All four members were picked up safe and well by another fishing vessel following their ordeal and didn't require medical assistance.

The maritime rescue coordination centre (CCS) in Tarifa swung into action after it received a distress call at 6.22am from a fishing boat called Portosol to request assistance.

Another fishing boat in the area, the Benito y María, answered the distress call and it was responsible for transferring the rescued crew members to the Port of Malaga. The skipper of the Portosol confirmed that they heard a loud bang as they were bringing in the fishing nets. He explained that water was entering the boat fast, so they called for help, which quickly arrived.

The maritime rescue centre mobilised the Salvamar Illes Pitiuses vessel to check for debris or pollution in the area where the Portosol fishing boat. The skipper explained that they had about 300 litres of diesel on board at the time.