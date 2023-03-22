Four Brits arrested on Costa del Sol as 937 kilos of hashish and 53 of ecstasy are seized

The joint Operation Milo raids were carried out by teams from the National Police and Guardia Civil forces

Four British men have been arrested during police raids in Mijas and Marbella on the Costa del Sol for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

During searches, police investigators seized 937 kilograms of hashish and 53 kilograms of ecstasy from a house in Mijas used by the gang.

The joint National Police and Guardia Civil operation began at the end of September last year when officers intercepted a package sent from Fuengirola that contained half a kilogramme of cocaine.

Investigators claim they have dismantled the criminal organisation which shipped drugs to central European countries, mainly to the Netherlands, travelling by road through France.

During a total of three searches on the Costa del Sol, five cars, several mobile phones and 1,390 euros in cash were also seized.