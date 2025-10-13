Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Villa del Marbella Club is the only Andalusian hotel distinguished with two Michelin Keys. SUR
Travle

These are the five Costa del Sol hotels recognised with 'key' awards by Michelin Guide

There is one brand new addition while four other Malaga province hotels have retained the prestigious distinction

José Carlos García

José Carlos García

Marbella

Monday, 13 October 2025, 15:53

The Relais & Châteaux La Fonda Heritage Hotel, located in the historic centre of Marbella, has joined the list of Malaga hotels distinguished with a Michelin Key - the famous Michelin Guide's hotel selection. Four other hotels in the province retain their Michelin Key recognition, while Nobu Hotel Marbella on the town's Golden Mile has lost its distinction.

At the top of the list in Malaga province is Marbella Club Hotel, inaugurated in 1954 by Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe. This is the only establishment on the Costa del Sol that has two Michelin Keys. There are only 12 other establishments at the same level in Spain: four in Mallorca, two in Madrid,two in Galicia and the other four in Barcelona, Huesca, Guipúzcoa and Valencia. Only five hotels in Spain have three Michelin Keys: four in inland provinces and one in the mountains of Tarragona.

In addition to La Fonda Heritage Hotel, Relais & Châteaux, the list of Malaga hotels distinguished with a Michelin Key also includes Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort; Finca Cortesín (Casares); and La Zambra Resort (Mijas). La Fonda is the only hotel in Malaga to join the prestigious list this year and one of 11 in Spain. The country has gone from 80 to having 91 establishments distinguished with this recognition that rewards service, experience and uniqueness.

