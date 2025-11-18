Storm Claudia leaves one month's worth of water supply in Malaga province

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 11:14 Share

The first significant rains of the autumn have increased reservoir levels in Malaga province for the first time since May. In the past week, they have gained four million cubic metres, although runoffs will surely double the figure over the next few days. These four million cubic metres are enough to provide water for a whole year to a population of 60,000 inhabitants and for a month to Malaga city.

Storm Claudia left almost 70mm in the La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquia district; 66mm in La Concepción, between Marbella and Istán; 50 in Casasola; 34 in the Guadalhorce-Guadalteba system; 30 in Conde de Guadalhorce; and 23 in El Limonero. Despite these gains, they are way below the records from this time last year, when two major 'danas' took place on 29 October and 13 November.

Early on Monday, 10,000 cubic metres were entering the tail end of the reservoirs every hour, according to Hidrosur's real-time records. At 11am, the seven reservoirs in the province had a total of 276.42 million cubic metres. That is approximately two years' worth of water. Last year, they had 168 at this point. This past May, after months of 'danas' and consecutive storms, the province reached 378 million cubic metres, which was the best record since 2020.

In terms of volume, the Guadalteba has 78 million cubic metres; La Viñuela, almost 70; the Guadalhorce, 44; La Concepción, 36; El Conde, 28; El Limonero, more than 11; and Casasola, eight. In total, the reservoirs are at 45% of their full capacity.

If we look at the data for the current hydrological year, which began on 1 October, the rainiest point in the province has been Majada de las Lomas (Cortes de la Frontera). According to Hidrosur data, 224mm were collected there, followed by the Genal river gauge in Jubrique (195), Ojén (178) and the Sierra de Mijas (162).

No more rain is expected in the short term, although the cold will come in intensely this week, with minimum temperatures plummeting to 1C in Antequera and Ronda and to 7-8C in Malaga, Vélez and Marbella on Friday.

Runoff

Runoff is also a valuable resource in the province. One of the strategic points is the Guadalhorce at the Aljaima weir, where it receives crucial inflows from the Grande river, which originates in the Sierra de las Nieves. On Monday, the flow there was recorded at 26.31 cubic metres per second.

Emasa, the public company that manages the diversion dam and its associated wells, has been using this water for many days. When the flow holds, it can supply up to two-thirds of the city's demand, estimated at 1,600 litres per second. However, adjustments have been necessary due to excessive turbidity. This problem would also be resolved by the construction of the Cerro Blanco dam. Not only would it increase the province's storage capacity, it would also help improve water quality.

The other third of the supply in the next few days will come from the Guadalhorce reservoir system. Emasa is currently testing the airport wells, following the emergency work carried out by the regional government and the town hall. In short, groundwater is gaining more and more importance in the urban supply system.

Other notable flows in the province are measured in the Genal river as it passes through Jubrique. The river flows at 8.25 cubic metres per second. A long way behind are the Grande river, at Las Millanas, with 2.51; the Turón, as it passes through Ardales, with 2.34; the Guadiaro, in its transfer to the Majaceite, with 1.78; and the Guadalteba, with 1.23.