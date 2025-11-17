Arctic air mass will bring wintry weather to Spain this week: this is how it will affect Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 17 November 2025, 12:55 Share

People in Andalucía will need to switch their umbrellas for thicker coats this week. Although three provinces in the region remain under a yellow warning for heavy rainfall today (Monday 17 November), storm Claudia will leave southern Span, giving way to a colder arctic air mass that will cause a marked decrease in both minimum and maximum temperatures. As the Meteored website warns, this "very cold air will result in wintry conditions".

For Friday, Aemet forecasts 1C and a maximum of 8-10C in the Antequera and Ronda areas

How will this affect Malaga province? For now, Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet has forecast a drop in thermometers that will be more noticeable from Wednesday to Saturday. However, Friday is expected to be the coldest day, with a minimum of -4C at 1,500 metres in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Mountains. "These are remarkable values for mid-November," climatology researcher Samuel Biener said.

At the same time, Malaga city on the Costa del Solwill experience temperatures ranging from 8C to 15C on Friday, that is, 5C lower than at the start of the week.

As usual, the interior of the province will record the lowest minimum temperatures. For Friday, Aemet forecasts between 1C and 8-10C in the Antequera and Ronda areas. The cold will also be more pronounced in municipalities in the Guadalhorce valley such as Álora or Cártama (5-13C).

"This week, the polar jet stream will be very 'wavy' over our latitudes. An anticyclonic ridge will stretch from south to north over the North Atlantic, while a large trough will drop down over continental Europe, under which several low-pressure systems will develop. The interaction between high and low pressure will drive a northerly flow, bringing a maritime Arctic air mass that will affect much of Europe from tomorrow, including Spain," Biener said.

By the weekend, experts expect the cold air to slowly retreat from west to east, leaving milder temperatures in many areas, "although it will still be wintry in some regions".