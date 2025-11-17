Aemet extends weather warning for heavy downpours of rain in Andalucía

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 17 November 2025, 09:43 Share

After the storm, the calm will not be over just yet. Claudia is refusing to leave Andalucía and has forced the activation of new weather warnings for heavy rainfall in the region. Therefore, for this Monday 17 November, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) is maintaining a yellow warning for Cadiz - for heavy rainfall that will affect the coast of Cadiz and the Strait of Gibraltar until 9pm - and has added a second province to the alert: Seville. In its latest update, Aemet has added the northern sierra and the Seville countryside to this adverse weather map with forecasts of 15mm accumulated in one hour until midday. In the case of Cadiz, 40mm could be recorded in 12 hours and occasional thunderstorms are not ruled out.

Aemet forecasts that from Tuesday until the end of the week, "hardly any rainfall is expected in Andalucía"

The forecast points to a Monday marked in Andalucía by "cloudy or very cloudy skies with weak to moderate rainfall, more likely and intense on the Atlantic coast and the Strait area, where they can be locally strong and persistent and be accompanied by occasional thunderstorms". In addition, temperatures will be falling and the wind will blow lightly to moderately from the west, "with strong intervals on the Atlantic coast during the first half of the day". Almeria, with 21C, and Huelva and Seville (with 20 degrees) will be the provinces with the highest thermometers while Granada and Cordoba - with 6 and 8C respectively - will have the lowest temperatures this Monday in the region.

After the latest effects of Claudia in the region, Aemet points out that from tomorrow, Tuesday, until the end of the week, "hardly any rainfall is expected in Andalucía". "However, there will be a significant drop in temperatures towards Thursday-Friday, before starting to rise again around Sunday," the agency. It will be time to get out the winter coats.