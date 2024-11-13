First road closures due to flooding in Malaga province: these are the ones affected

Chus Heredia Malaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 13:59

As forecast, rain started to fall around 10am this Wednesday with an uneven distribution across Malaga province. However, some 26mm was dumped on Coín in the Guadalhorce valley in just one hour which caused minor flooding in some homes, the deputy councillor in charge of security and emergencies at the Diputación provincial authority, Manuel Marmolejo, told SUR.

He pointed out that the first problems are already starting to appear on local roads, such as the A-355 at Coín and the A-7074, between Campanillas and Pizarra - they are partially closed. In the case of the regional road, in Coín, traffic is cut off at four kilometres, from 10 to 14, while on the A-7074, the closure impacts kilometres four to seven. Access to Campillos from the A-7286 (kilometre 9.5) has been closed since 31 October due to the previous 'Dana' storm.

Rain is expected to increase at midday, forcing emergency services to increase preparations. The southeast traffic management centre (DGT) reported after 11.30am that so far there are flooded sections on the main road network. There were no accidents to report either.

Roads are almost empty due to the suspension of classes in schools, as well as the closure of many shops and hotels, a higher than usual rate of teleworking, the closure of sports centres and the red weather alert itself, which has influenced people's decision to drive.