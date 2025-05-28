Firefighters rescue bungling burglar who became trapped in the Malaga property he broke into

The burglar waiting for the fire brigade in the flat where he was caught.

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 10:31 | Updated 10:38h.

Local Police officers in Malaga arrested a man who broke into an almost finished ground floor flat under construction in the Huelin neighbourhood on Saturday, 24 May. However, they needed the assistance of the fire brigade to detain him, because the burglar was trapped inside the premises and couldn't hand himself in.

Several Local Police patrols attended the scene around 7pm on Saturday, after a call had reported that a burglary was taking place.

Upon arrival, the officers found various tools that the alleged thief had used to access the upper floor of the property. While he was there, the plasterboard false ceiling broke under his weight and he became trapped downstairs. He explained the situation and said that he couldn't get out when the police caught him stealing part of the wiring.

Given the bizarre nature of the situation, the officers alerted the fire brigade, who dispatched a team equipped with a turntable ladder to rescue the individual.

Once he was hauled out, the police officers arrested him. They accompanied him to a health centre, where he could be treated for the injuries he had sustained due to the fall.

Just a month ago, there was a similar case, also in the western part of Malaga. A thief had to be rescued by the Local Police force after he got trapped in the van which he was trying to steal from. He had broken in through a window, but was subsequently unable to get out.