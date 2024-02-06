Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The tractors blocking traffic in Malaga city.
Farmers' protest causes traffic chaos as hundreds of tractors descend on Malaga city centre

The agricultural vehicles are blocking a key road to the port to prevent the movement of lorries entering with goods. Similar protests are also currently taking place in Antequera and Ronda, part of the so-called #6F movement

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 10:01

Some 200 tractors have blocked off the entrance to the Port of Malaga this Tuesday morning (6 February) as disgruntled farmers protest against strict EU agricultural policies.

Farmers from different municipalities in the Guadalhorce Valley gathered in Avenida Antonio Machado to block the entry of goods into the Port of Malaga, forcing partial closures of the normally busy road in both directions. Local Police officers are diverting traffic, while National Police and Guardia Civil riot police are at the scene on standby.

Similar protests are also currently taking place in Antequera and Ronda, part of the so-called #6F movement, in reference to 6 February. Farmers are angry at the EU's strict agricultural policies and the low prices they receive from distributors and supermarkets, which do not allow them to cover their costs and could see the sector squeezed out of business. Protests are also happening in other European countries.

Protesters in Malaga city plan to cause disruptions over the next few days, according to what several people told SUR at today's rally. "We will stay as long as it takes. Now, the intention is to prevent lorries from entering the port of Malaga, said Sebastián Ramos, a farmer from Alhaurín de la Torre.

The tractors arriving in Malaga city today are mainly from Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande and Cártama. Farmers from Álora, Almargen and Pizarra are also participating. Throughout the morning, more tractors are expected to arrive from municipalities in the Axarquia.

SUR

The farmers are unhappy with the European Commission for allowing products from non-EU countries into the continent. They said it is unfair competition as they do not have to comply with the requirements and controls demanded of Spanish producers. Spanish farmers are also criticising the Ministry of Agriculture for failing to back them. "Europe sanctions and Morocco subsidies" and "Enough bureaucratic obstacles", some protest banners read.

