Exports increase in Malaga province despite coronavirus pandemic The sector is worth more than two billion euros annually

Exports from Malaga province continue to reach record levels despite disruption to global trade caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first 10 months of 2021, exports increased by 7.7 per cent and were worth 2.071 billion euros, according to data published by Extenda-Andalucía Exportación e Inversión Extranjera, an agency run by the Junta de Andalucía.

"In a context of economic uncertainty such as the one we are going through, the good pace of exports from Malaga, which continues to set records, is very favourable news. It reflects the strength of a competitive foreign sector,” said the executive vice president and general secretary of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Malaga (CEM), Natalia Sánchez.

Imports also grew by 23.6 per cent and were worth 2.293 billion euros. As a result, Malaga registered a slight trade deficit of 223 million euros.

The number of businesses exporting goods in Malaga in 2021 reached 7,164, which is 2,540 more than in 2020, said the head of Extenda, Arturo Bernal.

Malaga’s chief exports are fresh fruit, olive oil and meat.

The Dcoop cooperative, headquartered in Antequera, closed last year with a turnover of one billion euros with exports accounting for half of that.

Antonio Luque, the president of Dcoop, said the forecast for 2022 "will depend on the production and prices of raw materials” and developing export markets is "constant work in the medium and long term".