Man shows pornographic material to his six-year-old niece and claims in court that he did it for educational purposes

The provincial court of Malaga has sentenced a man to nine months in prison for showing pornographic material to his niece on several occasions over two years, since she was six years old. The defendant tried to justify his behaviour in court by stating that he had done it for educational purposes.

According to the sentence, the events began in 2020, when the child was six years old and the defendant was 25. At that time, he was still living with his mother, who, being the victim's grandmother, would often look after the girl at home.

In order to "satisfy his libidinous desires", he would take the girl to his room, where he would show her pornographic videos on his mobile phone. According to the ruling, he would sometimes motivate her to choose the video they would watch.

Frequent episodes

These episodes occurred "frequently" for about two years, until the little girl made a comment to her mother that demonstrated that she had knowledge of a sexual nature that was too advanced for her age. When the mother inquired, the child told her about the videos her uncle had shown her.

The defendant initially denied the facts, but eventually, prompted by the interrogation, stated that he had shown such content to his niece.

According to his testimony, his objective was to "provide the minor with a sexual education" after she, at the age of six, had asked him to. He denied any personal sexual satisfaction. The judges ruled that his testomony was nothing more than an "absurd attempt to justify" his conduct.

Court ruling

The magistrates, however, ruled that there was no proof of a continuous crime of sexual abuse or assault, although both the public and the private prosecution pointed out that the defendant had touched the victim. The court based the decision on the child's account and her psychological report.

As a result, the defendant was sentenced to nine months in prison for a continuous offence of exhibitionism or sexual provocation of minors. He has also been banned from exercising any profession or trade, paid or unpaid, that involves regular and direct contact with minors.

Additionally, he has been given two years of probation and a restraining and solitary confinement order for the same length of time with respect to the victim. He has also been ordered to compensate the victim with 15,000 euros for moral damages.