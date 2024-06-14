European chambers of commerce network in Malaga

Miriem Diouri and Derek Langley of the British chamber with Marisa Moreno, representing the Danish chamber.

Neil Hesketh Malaga Friday, 14 June 2024, 12:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Members of chambers of commerce of several different European nationalities met up in Malaga city on Wednesday this week.

Organising the well-attended networking evening over drinks at the NH Hotel was the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, the largest association of its type in the country.

German, Dutch, Swedish, Danish, French, Italian and Polish were just some of the other nationalities taking part from the international business world in Spain.