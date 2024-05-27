Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CNP
Drug trafficker considered one of the most wanted fugitives in Europe arrested in Malaga
Crime

Drug trafficker considered one of the most wanted fugitives in Europe arrested in Malaga

He lived in an inland municipality in the province under a false identity

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 27 May 2024, 10:57

Compartir

National Police officers have arrested one of Europe's most wanted criminals in Malaga province for alleged drug trafficking offences. The fugitive was wanted for the possession of large quantities of narcotics, specifically amphetamine. A European arrest warrant was issued by the Estonian authorities for the fugitive, who had recently been included in Europol's 'Europe's Most Wanted' list, according to the Spanish National Police force in a statement.

The events for which the Estonian authorities wanted the fugitive happened in June 2020. He had organised transport of large quantities of amphetamines in a luxury vehicle in July of the same year, hiding the drugs in a house located in a village in Estonia, which were seized during a search of the property.

When the police became aware that he might be in Spain, and as a result of the investigation carried out, they managed to locate him residing in the interior of the province under another identity. Despite the multiple security measures adopted by the fugitive to avoid being identified, such as not residing continuously at the same address, National Police officers managed to identify and arrest him. He now faces extradition by the authorities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'Some kids won't know The Drifters, but they'll know the songs'
  2. 2 Marbella prepares Nagüeles quarry for arrival of top names on music scene
  3. 3 Tivoli celebrates 52 years, remembering its glorious past and looking towards an uncertain future
  4. 4

    Just in case
  5. 5 Serial killer from 80s detained over 2022 death on the Costa del Sol after detailed family tree search
  6. 6 New one-million-euro bus station for San Pedro to go out to tender before end of year
  7. 7 'If you're not flexible and can't adapt, it's going to make your life stressful'
  8. 8 Don't be shy, this is how to avoid being lonely
  9. 9 Sample some of the Costa del Sol's iconic 'espetos' and vote for the best
  10. 10

    Drones in Malaga skies

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad