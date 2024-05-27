Drug trafficker considered one of the most wanted fugitives in Europe arrested in Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 27 May 2024, 10:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

National Police officers have arrested one of Europe's most wanted criminals in Malaga province for alleged drug trafficking offences. The fugitive was wanted for the possession of large quantities of narcotics, specifically amphetamine. A European arrest warrant was issued by the Estonian authorities for the fugitive, who had recently been included in Europol's 'Europe's Most Wanted' list, according to the Spanish National Police force in a statement.

The events for which the Estonian authorities wanted the fugitive happened in June 2020. He had organised transport of large quantities of amphetamines in a luxury vehicle in July of the same year, hiding the drugs in a house located in a village in Estonia, which were seized during a search of the property.

When the police became aware that he might be in Spain, and as a result of the investigation carried out, they managed to locate him residing in the interior of the province under another identity. Despite the multiple security measures adopted by the fugitive to avoid being identified, such as not residing continuously at the same address, National Police officers managed to identify and arrest him. He now faces extradition by the authorities.