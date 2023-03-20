Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in swimming pool in Estepona The little one was rushed to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga

A two-year-old child is in a critical condition in Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantil with symptoms of drowning after being found in the swimming pool of a house in Estepona, according to several sources consulted by Europa Press.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre have confirmed that around 1.15pm this Monday (20 March), when they received the call, the little one was already out of the water. National and Local police were notified along with paramedics, who rushed to the scene.

According to municipal sources, when the Local Police officers arrived at the property, the health services were already treating the child, who was finally transferred to the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga city.

Health sources have confirmed to Europa Press that the minor is in critical condition in the paediatric ICU of the hospital with symptoms of drowning.