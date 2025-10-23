Pair arrested after dangerous chase in Estepona caught with stolen vehicle

Europa Press Thursday, 23 October 2025, 17:37 Share

The National Police have arrested two people following a dangerous chase on the A7 motorway in Estepona. During the arrest, they discovered that the perpetrators' car had been reported stolen in Marbella the day before.

The police noticed that a car with the front bumper missing was being driven in a reckless manner. The driver was performing strange manoeuvres from Avenida de Andalucía towards Calle Terraza.

The driver ignored all police orders to stop, eventually fleeing at high speed along Avenida Litoral in the town centre, endangering the physical integrity of pedestrians and other road users.

The dangerous driving at excessive speed continued along the A7 motorway for more than 12 kilometres. Eventually, the driver ended up losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a roundabout near Benahavís.

The occupants then fled on foot. The National Police managed to arrest them a few metres from the crashed car. The perpetrators were tired and anxious. That was when the police, upon checking the registration number, discovered that the car had been reported stolen in Marbella the day before.

In addition, both suspects had a history of similar thefts. They were arrested for reckless driving, serious disobedience and car theft.